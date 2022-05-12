Rabbi Lloyd R. Goldman, beloved husband of Bernice (nee Draisen). Loving father of Joel Goldman, Roger Goldman, Richard (Miranda) Shuman and Elliot (Alicia) Shuman. Devoted grandfather of Rebecca, Andrew, Brice and Layla. Dear brother of the late James.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. May 16 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it by going to fairmounttemple.org, go to live streaming, select sanctuary. Family will receive friends until 8 p.m. May 16 following services and interment at the Community Room at the Four Seasons, Bldg. 2, in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Men of Fairmount Temple.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.