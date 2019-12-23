Louis J. Goldman, age 80, was born May 10, 1939, and passed away Dec. 22, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Linda Goldman (nee Wharton); devoted father of Cheryl (Chris) Gorges, Phyllis Goldman of Pennsylvania and Kenneth (Danielle) Goldman; loving grandfather of Jason, Sarah and Emily Gorges, Kyler and Trevor Bunch, and Nathan, Naomi and Nicholas Goldman; dear brother of Joel (Lynne) Goldman of New Jersey and Laurie (Barrie) Kline of Minnesota; cherished uncle; dearest companion of Terry Gruber.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020, at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment is at Ridge Road Cemetery, 3824 Ridge Road in Brooklyn Heights in the Beth Israel-The West Temple section.
Contributions are suggested to Beth Israel-The West Temple, 14308 Triskett Rd., Cleveland, OH 44111 (thewesttemple.com).
To view this service at 11 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020, navigate to bitly.com/smallchapel.