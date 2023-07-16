Lynn Roberta Goldman passed away on July 15, 2023, surrounded by family.
Lynn was born on July 30, 1945, in Shaker Heights to Alex and Frieda Siegel, where she was raised alongside her sister and best friend, Bobbie Frankel. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1963.
Lynn married the love of her life, Avraham (Avi) Goldman, on Aug. 11, 1973, with whom she shared almost 50 years of laughter, love, and a deeply committed partnership. Lynn’s pride and joy throughout her life were her two devoted daughters, Natalie Barak and Elana Blake, and her five adoring grandchildren, Noa, Jonas, Gilad, Amaya and Mika.
She spent decades working within the South Euclid School System as a teacher’s aid, where she helped struggling students learn how to read. She also served as the president of the local Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OPSE/AFSME). In her role, Lynn was able to improve the health benefits for all of its members.
Lynn’s home was a welcoming, loving, fun, and supportive environment, where it served as the social hub for her children, their friends, and the kids she aided at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District. She carried on the tradition of creating this type of environment throughout her life, whether it be at her home or anywhere she was.
There are countless memories of her laughter, conversation, and the loving and supportive atmosphere that she effortlessly created. She made everyone’s lives around her better and will be deeply missed. Her influence, compassion, and humor will undoubtedly live on through her family, friends and all those that were fortunate enough to know and love her.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Avi Goldman; her daughters, Natalie Barak of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Elana (Jason) Blake of Charlotte, N.C.; her grandchildren, Noa, Gilad, and Mika Barak and Jonas and Amaya Blake; her sister, Bobbie Frankel; her nephew and nieces, Susan (Larry) Whitman, Bill (Jill) Frankel and Amy (David) Hader; and her first-cousins, Cheryl (Steve) Jonas and Allyne (Lorenz) Boehm.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. July 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 1 p.m. July 17, visit bkbmc.com, click on Lynn’s photo, go the services section and click on “join livestream.”
Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park (B’nai Jeshurun Congregation section), 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Shiva will take place at her home following the funeral until 9 p.m. July 17 and from noon to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. July 18.
Contributions in Lynn’s memory may be made to The Kol Israel Foundation, (kifcle.org) and American Cancer Society (cancer.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Goldman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.