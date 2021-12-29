Elise A. Goldner (nee Krasnow), beloved wife of Allan. Loving mother of Joshua (Kathy) Goldner and Michael (Nicky) Goldner. Devoted grandmother of Madeline, Benjamin, Sophie, Sammy and Mallory. Dear sister of Stanley (Lineene) Krasnow and Barbara Lichstein.
Private family graveside services will be held Dec. 31 at the Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family will be observing shiva privately, the family asks that friends respect their wishes.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Elise Goldner Reading Buddies Fund c/o NCJW/Cleveland Chapter, 26055 Emery Rd. Suite L., Cleveland, OH 44128, or the Mandel Jewish Community Center of Cleveland, c/o Early Childhood Program, 26001 S. Woodland Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may do so by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99394728215?pwd=ZjdzT2hRa0VSMFpFdHduc3ZXOVJIZz09. Meeting ID: 993 9472 8215. Passcode: Goldner.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the Zoom may view the service beginning Jan. 1 by going to YouTube (under search enter: Elise A. Goldner Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.