Harriet J. Goldner, 70, was born on Sept. 19, 1949 and passed away on June 3, 2020. Harriet, or Henri as she was known to her family and friends, was an art teacher for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for 40 years. Henri was born in Butler, Pa., and grew up in Cleveland. She was the cherished only child of Irene and Joseph Tishler.
Her passion was dogs, specifically Borzois. She was a long time breeder who was loved and respected among her peers. In her lifetime she produced 90 champions.
She is survived by her beloved partner, Thomas R. Strunk, and her many devoted friends.
Private graveside services were held on June 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery.