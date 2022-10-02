Whenever you saw Steven P. Goldscher, you were guaranteed a smile, some sort of food offer and a joke or two. His compassionate kind soul shown through, forever thinking of others, and always there to bend an ear. A friend to everyone he met, loved being with people, and his generosity knew no bounds. He created joy and had a spiritual love of Judaism.
He passed away Sept. 30, 2022.
A beloved partner of Pam Davis for 19 years; loving uncle to Matthew Weiss, Jessica Weiss and Samantha Noland; stepfather to Ryan, Megan, Jed and Natalie Davis; loving Zadie to Jack, Leah, Ben and Emerson “Emmy” Davis; doting great-uncle to Olivia Noland; and a chosen brother to best friends Saul Perla, Eric Mazelis, Paul Hallaman and Mike Schwartz.
Born in Cleveland on Dec. 1, 1949, from early on his love of shenanigans, antiques, animals, art, baseball and singing remained with him throughout his adult years. Upon graduating Cleveland Heights High School he entered school for mortuary science and when the Vietnam war was happening, he joined the National guard. Although we heard stories of boot camp, he loved his time serving in the reserves.
He went on to study commercial interior design in New York City. He went on to establish his own design firm, won several design awards bringing his visions of beauty to the world with clients such as Saks 5th Ave, Nordstrom, Mally’s Chocolates and more.
No matter how difficult things got, he kept a positive attitude and kept fighting. Going into every situation with “I will beat this” whatever the adversity was.
His love of design and art reflected in the blazing sunset as he transitioned from his earthly form. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Family will receive friends after services until 6 p.m. at the residence 24819 Belcourt in Pepper Pike after services until 6 p.m.
Contributions are suggested to any animal rescue.
We leave you with our farewell we normally said to each other:
Steve: “Love you, kiddo.”
Us: “Love you more.”
Steve: “Love you most.”
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.