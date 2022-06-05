Cyndee E. Goldstein (nee Schwartz), beloved wife of 43 years to Harry Goldstein. Loving mother of Courtney (Aaron) Goldstein Lewis and Shelby (Zachary) Siegal. Devoted grandmother of Jonah, Selah, Sophie and Ryan. Dear sister of Deborah (James) Schwartz Griffin and Dr. Bruce D. Schwartz.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. June 7 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services until 6:30 p.m. June 7 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland Chapter, The Maltz Hospice House c/o Menorah Park or the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.