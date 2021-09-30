Donna Marcia Goldstein (nee Weingarden), beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Bonnie (Kendall) Boice, Sandra (Dr. Stuart, deceased) Blum and Craig (Nancy) Goldstein. Devoted grandmother of Melanie (Gil) Gotlieb, Steven Shine, David (Bracha) Fridrich, Julie (Corey) Leeson, Sarah (Anthony) Garcia and Anna (Christopher) Brady. Great-grandmother of 20. Cherished daughter of the late Rosa and Samuel Weingarden.
Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 on bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Donna M. Goldstein, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. Oct. 3, and from 1 to 3 and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Boice residence, 8323 Martingale Lane in Novelty.
Friends who wish may contribute to ORT or Rescue Village of Geauga County.