Gerald “Jerry” S. Goldstein, 91, of Cleveland Heights, passed away June 23, 2021.
A lifelong resident of the Cleveland area, Jerry was born July 23, 1929, in Cleveland. He graduated from Glenville High School and earned a psychology degree from Case Western Reserve University. He loved classical music, tennis, table tennis and reading nonfiction.
Jerry is survived by his children, Lynn G. (Ken) Salzbrenner of Hudson, Debbie Goldstein (Marty Surface) of Salem, Ore., and Karen Rubin-Kugelman (Harvey) of Cleveland Heights; grandchildren, Aaron (Amy) Salzbrenner, Tanya Rubin (Kyle Bice), Eli Rubin and Adam Kugelman; and great-grandson, Milo Rush.
At his request, funeral services will be private.
Donations in memory of Jerry can be made to the WCLV 104.9 ideastream public media. (ideastream.org).