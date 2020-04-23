Hilda Darleane Goldstein (nee Steinberg) was born in Cleveland on Nov. 20, 1922, the daughter of Anna and Morris Steinberg. She passed away peacefully at 97 years of age in the embrace of her family on April 4, 2020 in Plymouth, Mass., in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and George “Bo” Muckle.
Hilda’s loving children are her son, Allan Goldstein of Westlake, daughters, Barbara Stahl and her husband, Thomas of Dublin, Ohio, and Nancy Muckle and her husband, George “Bo” of Plymouth, Mass.
Hilda’s grandchildren include Phoenix Goldstein of Cleveland; Brett Muckle of Chagrin Falls; Joshua Stahl and Samuel Stahl (Jessica) of Dublin, Ohio. Hilda’s great-grandchildren are Emily and Zachary Muckle of Chagrin Falls, and Vivian and Bohdi Stahl of Dublin, Ohio and five nieces and nephews.
After the death of her dearly beloved husband (64 years of marriage) and partner in life, Samuel, in Boca Raton, Fla. in 2007, Hilda lived in Chagrin Falls, Columbus and Plymouth, Mass. She was preceded in death by her parents and dear sister, Charlotte Wakser (Albert).
Hilda’s beauty came from a life well lived –she had the most beautiful smile in the world. A lady of elegance is the way those who knew her described her as always impeccably dressed, coiffed and a stylish fashionista at 97 years of age.
Hilda and Sam raised their family in Ashtabula, Ohio, where they lived for more than 40 years. Hilda was a very competitive golfer with many trophies from the Ashtabula Country Club and the Oakwood Club in Cleveland.
Hilda was a loving wife and mother and devoted her life to her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. Her zest for life, strength of character and her love for all she touched will influence our lives. The memories shared by family and friends bring smiles and fond remembrances to each of us.
A private service was held by Berkowitz-Kumin Funeral Home at Mt. Olive Cemetery led by Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, and will be followed by a Memorial Life Celebration in the coming months. All who go to the guest book online (at the Cleveland Plain Dealer) will be notified of the event when scheduled.
Donations in Hilda’s memory can be made to Greater Cleveland Food Bank, 15500 S. Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110; Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA, 02360; and Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building, 25701 Science Park Drive, Cleveland, OH 44122.