Jewell (Klein) Goldstein, 91, of Lyndhurst, passed away Sept. 7 in Cleveland. Jewell was born May 10, 1931, the daughter of Leo and Sadie (Kirschner) Klein. She spent most of her life in the Cleveland area, graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1949 and later took some business classes. Jewell was employed by the City of Shaker Heights as the clerk of court for criminal cases for over 24 years.
After retiring she and her husband Shiah moved to Clearwater, Fla. They volunteered at the Clearwater Senior Center in the office and delivered Meals on Wheels. Jewell enjoyed playing mahjong, reading, and weekly card games with friends. Jewell also enjoyed baking and sculpting with clay. Most of all Jewell enjoyed the companionship of a family dog and had one most of her adult life.
Jewell leaves a large and loving family to honor her memory; Shelley (Ron) Kabert of South Euclid, Lesley (Bruce) Berman of Atlanta, and Lorrie Lawrence of Lyndhurst; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jewell was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Shiah Goldstein, her parents, and sisters Sylvia Klein and Betty Klein.
Graveside services will be held at noon Sept. 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. The family will receive guests at 2202 Acacia Park Drive, Lyndhurst Ohio in the Social Room immediately following the service until 3:30 p.m and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Please feel free to wear your mask if it would make you feel more comfortable. Flat shoes are also recommended for the graveside service.
Tributes can be made on the website, clevelandjewishfunerals.com.
Donations can be made in Jewell’s name to ORT America Atlanta Region, 3495 Piedmont Road NE Building 12-418, Atlanta, GA 30305, or the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, 9500 Sweet Valley Drive, Valley View, OH 44125.
