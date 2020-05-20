Laurie Goldstein-Kestecher (nee Baron) of Boynton Beach, Fla., died on May 14, 2020, at age 65.
She was the truly beloved wife of Stan Kestecher; the devoted and loving mother of Michael Goldstein of Boca Raton, Fla., and Steven (Alix) Goldstein of Alexandria, Va.; predeceased by her beloved first husband, Mitchell R. Goldstein; her mother Helen Felman Baron; her father Louis Baron; and her brother Richard Baron.
She is also survived by Stan’s children, Marc (Elaina) Kestecher and Lorri (Jamie) Anglin; and Stan’s grandchildren, Jaclyn and Jake Anglin, and Celina Kestecher.
Laurie battled ovarian cancer since Dec. 12, 2012. She made it her mission to help guide and mentor other women around the world going through the same journey. Laurie’s treasured close friendships from earlier in her lifetime were deeply cherished.
Laurie’s motto was “Family is everything. Everything else is just everything else.” Family (and her all important family photographs) were everything to her.
A private service for immediate family was held May 17 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach.
In lieu of flowers, Laurie requests that donations in her memory be made to any of the following three organizations:
• The Goldstein-Kestecher Family Livestreaming Fund, c/o Congregation B’nai Israel, 2200 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431; 561-241-8118 (cbiboca.org).
• Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407; 877-494-6890, (trustbridge.com).
• Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087; 212-268-1002 (orcahope.org).