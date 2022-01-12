Michael Larry Goldstein of Mayfield Heights passed away Jan. 11, 2022.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Andrea Jacobs Goldstein of 46 years. Michael is the son of the late Herman and Bella Goldstein of Cleveland Heights. Michael is survived by his brother Myron (Bernice) Goldstein of Silver Spring, Md.; nephew, Howard (Nicole) Goldstein; niece, Heather (Mark) Goldstein; nephew, Dan (Jodie) Jacobs; niece, Sarah Jacobs; and niece, Elise Hinman.
He is also survived by six great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at noon Jan. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Bet Olam Cemetery. Shiva will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.