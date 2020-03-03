Miriam Goldstein (nee Diamond), 91, passed away March 2, 2020, in Beachwood. She was a lifelong resident of the area.
Born Aug. 12, 1928, in Cleveland to Rose Spero, Miriam is survived by her children, David of Cleveland, Larry of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Randi of Solon; and son-in-law, Gerald Koprowski. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Milton Goldstein, and mother, Rose Spero.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. March 4 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. A luncheon will follow immediately at Spring Hill Suites, 6060 Rockside Place in Independence.
Contributions in memory of Miriam can be made to Holy Family Hospice, 6707 State Road, Parma, OH 44134.