Miriam Goldstein (nee Diamond), 91, beloved wife of 35 years to the late Milton Goldstein. She is survived by her children, David (Marion, deceased) of Cleveland, Larry (Gerry Koprowski) of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Randi (Stuart) Kahn; cherished grandmother of Ethan and Mackenzie; dear sister of the following deceased: Eugene (Natalie) Diamond and Lawrence Diamond.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. Randi and Stuart will receive family and friends following the service until 8 p.m. March 13 at 37380 Fox Run Drive in Solon.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to American Diabetes Association or American Kidney Fund.