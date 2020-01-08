Norma Goldstein (nee Falcovich), 92, of Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away Jan. 2, 2020.
Born in Cleveland to Jack and Ruth Falcovich on Aug. 16, 1927, Norma graduated from Shaker Heights High School and later attended The Ohio State University.
Working as a homemaker and dental office manager, Norma was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple before moving to Florida. Additionally, she was involved with Hadassah, ORT, her temple’s sisterhood and the women’s auxiliary of Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity. While in those groups, Norma held the title of president of chapter for both Hadassah and the Women’s Auxiliary of the Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity.
Norma had many interests, including sewing, knitting, crochet, bridge, canasta and mahjong.
Norma is survived by her children, Dr. Marc J. Gannon of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Jackie Goldstein of Atlanta; grandchildren, Jennifer and Josh Gannon; great-grandchildren, Ali and Camila Gannon; and brother, Edward Falkner of Shaker Heights. Norma was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Leonard Goldstein; parents, Jack and Ruth Falcovich; and brother, Bernard Falkner.
Funeral services were held Jan. 6 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Pompano Beach.
In memory of Norma, contributions can be made to AFVR, a 501 (c)(3) that assists people with macular degeneration. Donations can be sent to Low Vision Institute, 1540 E. Commercial Blvd., Suite 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334.