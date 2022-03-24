Pearl Goldstein, a survivor of the Holocaust, beloved wife of the late Isaac; devoted mother of Bernard (Helene) Goldstein, Karen (Al Lipsetz) Haber and Fred Goldstein; loving grandmother of Jeremy, Arielle and Benjamin (Marcie).
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 25 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Visitation for family only at the residence until 6 p.m. March 25 at 3456 Courtland Road in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.