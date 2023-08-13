Robert “Bobby” Goldstein, dearly beloved husband of Anita (nee Breen), passed away Aug. 11, 2023.
Devoted father of Michael (Michele) Goldstein and Danny (Meredith) Goldstein; cherished grandfather of Alex, Nick, Jordyn and Jake Goldstein; dear brother of Donald (Rochelle) Goldstein (deceased); loving uncle and great-uncle and dear friend to many.
To many, Bobby was known for his smile, his tan, and for being one of the nicest men who ever lived. He spent 62 years married to the love of his life, Anita. Whether walking, cooking, or shopping, being together was what made them both happy. Next to Anita, his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were what mattered most. He never missed an opportunity to be present in their lives.
As the owner of Arby’s for 52 years you could often find him behind the counter taking orders or slicing roast beef (talk about service with smile). When Bob wasn’t at work, he could be found on the golf course, playing pickle ball or watching his favorite Cleveland sports team.
Upon retirement, Bob enjoyed volunteering his time behind the grill at Pearl’s Place at Menorah Park.
He will be missed by many and loved forever.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
To view livestream, visit https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY5MTg3MzE2MTI2NjQ5MiZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw
Family will receive friends from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Contributions are suggested to the charity of choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Goldstein family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.