Sherwin “Sonny” Goldstein (of Chicago and Las Vegas), born March 19, 1934, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020.
Loving husband of Barbara Goldstein (nee Wolfson) for 64 years. Beloved son of the late Mary and Al Goldstein. Cherished father of Howard, Janet (Larry) Sills and Arnie. Adored grandfather of Jenna Lewis Barker (Brandon Barker), Melissa (Nate) Siegel and Ethan Sills. Proud great-grandfather of Sophie and Ryan Lewis, and Nora Siegel.
Sherwin was a University of Michigan graduate and an avid U of M football fan. He attended every home game for 50 years and was very proud of that. (GO BLUE)
Donations in Sherwin’s memory may be made to: CS Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. (mottchildren.org).