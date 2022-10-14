Goldstein, Vera

Vera Goldstein (nee Chanan), formerly of Cleveland, beloved wife of the late Edward (Eddie), passed away peacefully in Fort Myers on Oct. 13, 2022, two months after her 102nd birthday. Vera was the devoted mother of Francine Gerson (Lowell) of Estero, Fla., Ernie Goldstein of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Ronni Kirk (Jim) of San Francisco, Calif.; grandmother of six; and great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Henry (deceased).
Vera was a devoted mother and took part in our daily school activities. She was a Sunday school teacher at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Vera received her Master of Education from Kent State in 1972 and taught developmentally disabled children in the Cuyahoga County system before moving to Sanibel Island.
On Sanibel Island, where Vera and Eddie settled after their retirement over 42 years ago, she was very active in the Sanibel community. Vera and Eddie were founding members of Sanibel Island’s first Jewish congregation, Bet Yam in 1991. At the Bailey-Mathews Shell Museum she volunteered to prepare school seashell kits for world-wide distribution to educators. Vera was also active with the annual Sanibel Shell Fair and Show. As a hobby on the island, both Vera and Eddie took up the Sanibel Stoop. They gathered seashells and Vera made seashell flower arrangements and had won many blue ribbons at the annual Sanibel Shell Fair.
Vera was a fantastic cook and baker, and her favorite desserts were hot fudge sundaes and Klondike bars.
Graveside services were held in Fort Myers on Oct. 17, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Bailey-Mathews Shell Museum at: ShellMuseum.org then click ‘donate’ for online donations.