On July 19, 2022, William M. Goldstein, fondly known as Bill or Billy, passed away at the age of 82.
Bill was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Cleveland to Abe and Lillian Goldstein. He graduated from The Ohio State University and then received his law degree from Cleveland-Marshall School of Law in 1969. He practiced law for nearly 50 years, demonstrating his success through the many lasting relationships he made along the way with clients, fellow attorneys, judges and courtroom staff.
Bill was an animal and nature lover. He adopted numerous cats and dogs over his lifetime. He was passionate about helping animals that were abandoned and giving them a loving home. At one point, he shared his home with six standard poodles, a giant schnoodle and two cats. He enjoyed having a home full of love.
More than anything, Bill had a passion for life and a never-ending pursuit of intellectual fulfillment. From late night dinners in Little Italy following symphony and theater, to traveling around the world, and taking poetry and religion classes into his 80s, he always lived his life to the fullest.
Bill will be missed deeply by many. He was the beloved father of Beth, Timothy and Michael (Hallie) Goldstein, and grandfather/ “grandpa-father” to Morgan, Zachary, Joshua and Leiv.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. July 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. A private shiva will follow. The family invites all those who wish to pay their respects to join them for a “Celebration of Life” in memory of Bill from 5 to 8 p.m. July 25 at Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Road in Beachwood.
Friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 2 p.m. July 22 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of William Goldstein and select on join live stream.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to One Health Organization (onehealth.org). Bill was a strong supporter of this program which helps Northeast Ohio pets get the medical care they need when their families cannot afford to. Please read Bill’s story to see why: “Why I made a donation in memory of my dog Maximillian” (bit.ly/3aTry8N).
