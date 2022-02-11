Alan Goldstine suddenly passed away Feb. 10, 2022.
Alan’s bright smile and sense of humor brought joy to all around him. He was a positive influence on so many. He had a lust for life with a passion for golf, travel, dancing and most of all, spending time with his friends and family.
He was a talented businessman, starting his CPA career at Arthur Andersen. Alan was a partner with other national firms, ultimately co-founding Libman, Goldstine, Kopperman and Wolf. He was greatly admired by his peers and spent more than 40 years in public accounting with much of his career leading national firm’s tax and small business practices. LGKW recently merged with Bober Markey Fedorovich, where Alan was partner emeritus.
Alan was known for his loyalty, generosity, and kindness. He was involved with civic groups and philanthropies, serving as board member/advisor to organizations including University Hospitals, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Northeast Ohio Golf Association and many others.
Alan is survived by his wife, Victoria; devoted children, Wendy (Stephen) Weiss and Bob (Debbie) Goldstine; beloved grandchildren Adam, Morgan, Ben, Zach and Jacob; brother, Sheldon Stone; niece, Kari (David) Williams; and the scorecard for the 71 he shot at Sandridge.
A private service, for immediate family only, will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends who wish to view the service at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 should visit bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, and select Alan Goldstine Obituary, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
A large celebration for all to honor Alan’s joyous life will be held this summer – details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to do so may contribute in his memory to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland (jewishcleveland.org/give/donate).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.