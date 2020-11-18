Rosalyn Goldweber (nee Berman), 89; beloved wife of the late Max Goldweber; adored and devoted mother of Cary (Barbara) Goldweber of Bethesda, Md., Alan (Julie) Goldweber and Michael (Mindy) Goldweber; cherished grandmother of Lena, Ben, Scott, Shirah, Aaron and Eli; dear sister of the late Harry Berman.
Private services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Lincoln Cemetery (Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue section), West 54th St. and Theota Ave. in Parma. Zoom in or call in 929-205-6099, Meeting ID: 990 1332 7891, Passcode: goldweber.
Contributions are suggested to Montefiore Foundation.