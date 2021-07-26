David Golger, age 96, of Naperville, Ill., was born April 22, 1925, in Russia and passed away July 22, 2021.
Born in Russia, David came to the pre-state of Israel with his parents as an infant. In his youth, he played semi-professional soccer and fought in the 1948 war of independence for the State of Israel.
He came to the United States in the 1950s for a university education. David stayed in Cleveland after meeting and marrying his first wife, Esther Rosalie Landon (deceased).
David worked in the retail shoe business for most of his career eventually becoming a partner in Garfinkel shoes. He was active in the Jewish community and a member of both Taylor Road Synagogue and Park Synagogue.
Survived by his beloved wife, Thelma (nee Heller); devoted father of Philip (Cynthia) Golger of Naperville, Rochelle Trebucq of Atlanta and Gail Golger of New York City; and loving step-father of Barbara (Ronald) Stack, Lisa (Richard) Katzeff, Kenneth (Marilyn) Oif, and Terri (Jason) Brodkey; cherished grandfather of Nathan and Erin Golger, Estee and Noah Trebucq, Simon Stack, Graham Stack and Charlotte Stack, Jonathan (Abi) Katzeff, Jodie (Gary) Katzeff, Shaina (David) Leb, Alana (Sasha) Telesman, Benjamin Oif, Sam, Aaron and Max Brodkey; dearly loved great-grandfather of Zoe and Shiri Katzeff, Frida Zimmerman, Ari and Maya Leb and Elie Telesman.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. July 28 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
