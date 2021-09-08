Thelma “Toby” Heller Oif Golger was born Jan. 2, 1926, and passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving children.
All her life, Toby was dedicated to the quest of knowledge and education. As early as elementary school, Toby was selected to participate in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s gifted program, known as “The Major Work Program,” which she continued to be a part of through high school. Toby graduated from Glenville High School in 1944 and The Ohio State University in 1948 with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Toby met the first love of her life, Sanford Oif, on the steps of Western Reserve University library in 1949 and married him by the end of that very year. Toby and Sanford shared a love of arts and crafts. Toby enjoyed sewing and knitting in particular. They also loved traveling and took many road trips with their four children to such places as Canada, Cape Cod, the Catskills and Florida. They shared a beautiful life together for 34 years, until his death in 1983.
Toby lived in three homes that she and Sanford designed and built in the Cleveland and Beachwood area. She raised her four children in these homes, always encouraging their growth and development while allowing them the freedom to explore their own paths. Toby was a dedicated stay-at-home mom until her late forties when she went back to school for a degree in occupational therapy. She loved being around people and worked as the volunteer coordinator for the Tri-City Consortium on Aging and as a receptionist at the Jewish Community Center where she worked until the age of 82.
In 1985, she reconnected with an old family friend that she knew from the community, David Golger, their friendship deepening into a committed marriage that lasted for over 30 years. They were dedicated to each other and enjoyed traveling the world, spending many vacations at elder hostels.
In her later years, her favorite pastime was connecting with her family, especially her 11 grandchildren. Toby was always interested in learning about their studies and career accomplishments.
Toby will be greatly missed by her four children, Barbara (Ronald) Stack of Mendham, N.J., Elisa (Richard) Katzeff of Dunedin, Fla., Kenneth (Marilyn) Oif of Beachwood and Terri (Jason) Brodkey of Ann Arbor, Mich.; her eleven grandchildren, Simon, Charlotte and Graham Stack, Jonathan (Abi) Katzeff, and Jodie (Gary Zimmerman) Katzeff, Shaina (David) Leb, Alana (Sasha) Telesman, Benjamin Oif and Sam, Aaron and Max Brodkey; and six great-grandchildren, Zoe and Shiri Katzeff, Frida Zimmerman, Ari and Maya Leb and Elie Telesman. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Gail Golger, Phillip (Cynthia) Golger and Rochelle Trebucq; and their children, Nathan and Erin Golger, and Estee and Noah Trebucq.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Kenneth and Marilyn Oif residence, 25330 Letchworth Road in Beachwood. Vaccination and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid, OH 44121.