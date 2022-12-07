Edith Goodman (nee Pillersdorf) passed away on Nov. 23, 2022.
Edith was born on April 17, 1934, to George and Estelle Pillersdorf. She was a lifelong Cleveland resident and a 1952 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. She attended The Ohio State University and ran her own business before obtaining her real estate license.
Edith was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple her entire life. She became an adult bat mitzvah there and enjoyed regularly attending Shabbat services with her sister, Louise, and her late nephew, Jon Chesler. She was a life member of Hadassah, a member of B’nai B’rith and was a prodigious volunteer having given her time to NCJW’s Designer Dress Days, Jewish Book Month, WVIZ’s annual auctions and working as a red coat at Playhouse Square.
She enjoyed hunting for bargains all over the Cleveland area, riding in convertibles, getting together with her girlfriends and spending time with her great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Edith was the widow of Robert “Bob” Goodman, a long-time teacher at Shaker Heights High School. She is survived by her sister, Louise Chesler (Sanford, of blessed memory); nephew, Steve (Cindy) Chesler of Louisville, Ky., and Fripp Island, S.C.; niece, Leah Ratner (Paul Sobel); great-niece, Hilary (Tom) Lade of Columbus; great-nephew, Jeremy Chesler (Taylor Mullin) of Louisville; and great-great niece and nephew, Samara and Elliott Lade.
A private service was held with close friends and family prior to interment at Mayfield Cemetery.
