Gerald A. Goodman, beloved husband of the late Harriet (nee Katz). Loving father of David (Sue, deceased, and Amy, deceased) Goodman, Dr. Kenneth (Barb) Goodman, Sherrie (David) Peterson, and the late Jeffrey Goodman. Devoted grandfather of Jenette (Ankur) Ashtekar, Erika, Alexander, Danielle Goodman, and Lindsey and Rachel Peterson. Great-grandfather of Avi. Cherished companion of Donna Levine. Dear bother of Sidney, Frederick and Arnold.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. March 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service at 11 a.m. March 2 by going to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Gerald A. Goldman, click on his obituary and click on "Join Live Stream."
Due to the pandemic family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to InMotion or Park Synagogue.