Iris Goodman, whose sardonic wit was surpassed only by the joy she took from being a loving mother and wife, passed away May 12, 2022, at the place she loved most: her home in Shaker Heights. She was 78.
Iris was the oldest of four children to the late Leonard and Betty Wolfe of University Heights. She met her forever dance partner and future husband of nearly 58 years, Alan Goodman, at a lunchtime sock hop at Wiley Junior High School.
Together they raised three children: Larry, Laura and Josh (Andrea Dominguez). Throughout her life, she poured her considerable energy and talents as a gardener, entertainer and interior decorator into creating a home that she never tired of sharing with friends and family, especially around Thanksgiving.
While Iris encouraged her children to take risks, explore the world and pursue their callings, she was foremost a proud resident of Cleveland. No amount of travel convinced her that anything could top a summer concert at Blossom Music Center, a Geraci’s pizza or a night out with lifelong friends she made at Cleveland Heights High School and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
She was similarly devoted to her grandchildren Morgan, Trevor, Matthew, Sofia and Ilona, all of whom will carry on her offbeat sarcasm and kindness to strangers.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. May 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be Bet Olam Cemetery (B'nai Jeshurun section).
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 8 p.m. May 15, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. May 16 and May 17 at the residence, 23600 S. Woodland Road in Shaker Heights.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Gathering Place.
