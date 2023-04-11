Judith M. Goodman, beloved wife of the late Dr. Harry E. Goodman, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023. She was the loving mother of Daniel S. Goodman (Nina Swift), Linda Goodman (David Narefsky) and Amy Goodman Weller (R. Jason Weller). She was close to her late sister Sara Levy and sister-in law Molly Genuth and their husbands and families. She also was the proud grandmother of five grandsons and two granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, one great grandson, and many adoring nieces and nephews and their children.
In addition to being a loving and committed family member with strong roots in the Cleveland community, she was a dedicated reader and teacher of reading and English. She loved to travel and continued to challenge her mind with crossword puzzles.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. April 14 in the chapel at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Family will receive friends following the service at the long-time Goodman residence at 22099 S. Woodland Road, Shaker Heights, Ohio until 5 p.m.
Contributions in her honor may be made to an educational or women’s rights organization of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.