Albert Gordon, beloved husband of the late Lillian Gordon (nee Schwartz), born at the end of the Spanish flu pandemic, surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, begrudgingly passed away at 101 years of age on March 20, 2022.
Al was born in 1920 to Nathan and Rose Gordon of Cleveland. He grew up in the Glenville section of Cleveland on Whitmore Avenue, attended Chesterfield Elementary School, Patrick Henry Junior High School and Glenville High School. He attended Western Reserve College but transferred to Case Institute of Technology where he graduated with an engineering degree in metallurgy in 1941.
He joined the U.S. Navy in early 1942 and served in World War II as a naval officer. He was stationed in Hawaii just after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served in Hawaii for two years and was instrumental in planning the Okinawa invasion. He was assigned to the Ben Franklin aircraft carrier for that battle, but at the last minute his orders were canceled. As it turns out, the Ben Franklin took a direct hit in the communications center where he would have been assigned. Al also spent time early in the war years in Richmond, Va., working with Reynolds Metal Company to develop “chaff,” reflective aluminized strips of paper, used in the war as an effective radar countermeasure against the Germans.
When he returned home to Cleveland after the war, he and his brothers founded Cosmo Plastics Company, an injection molding company that manufactures plastic bobbins and other parts used in the electronics industry. He was well regarded by his industry peers, and customers and was president of the Coil Winding Trade Association.
Al was also president of the Case Alumni Association during a very difficult time and led it to become a very influential entity at Case Western Reserve University.
Al was married to his beloved wife Lillian for 66 years and attended to her every need before her death at age 94 in 2014. Al and Lil were proud to be Beachwood residents for over 66 years. They were involved in the founding and support of the Beachwood Arts Council and Museum.
A very modest man himself, he generously funded the education of all his grandchildren through college and graduate school, based on his belief that education was among the most important things in life. He also tutored his grandchildren for their bar and bat mitzvahs.
His hobby was growing tropical plants, spending hours of his day in his large home greenhouse. He was known to deliver plants to his friends, relatives, and nonprofits around the city. He and Lillian were lifelong members of Park Synagogue. Later in life, he came to love his weekly Bible study with Rabbi Joshua Skoff.
Loving father of Marc (Susie) Gordon, Barbara (Steve Cannon) Gordon and Debbie (Andrew) Hoffmann. Devoted grandfather of Richard (Sybil) Gordon, Scott Gordon, Katy Cannon (Matt Pearce), Caroline Cannon (John Martin), Aaron (Jessi) Hoffmann and Carly Hoffmann. Adoring great-grandfather of Bryn, Jamie and Tristan Gordon, Asher and Finley Hoffmann, Lily Rose and Jackson Pearce and James Martin. Dear brother of the late Morris (Mae), Isadore (Ruth) and Bernie Gordon and Beverly Greenberg. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Shirley Gordon and Eleanor Schwartz and many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to recognize and express great gratitude to Adrianne and Ruth, his wonderful caregivers for their devotion to Al over the last few years.
Funeral services for Al will be held at 11 a.m. March 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Albert Gordon, click on his obituary and scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following the service until 5 p.m. and then from 7 to 9 p.m. March 22, and from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. March 23 at the residence of Debbie and Andy Hoffmann, 24200 Woodside Lane in Beachwood. Masks are greatly appreciated.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or NCJW/Cleveland, 26055 Emery Road, Cleveland, OH 44128, or a charity of their choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Gordon family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.