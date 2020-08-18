Bernard Gordon, beloved husband of Shirley A. (nee Greenfield) Gordon. Loving father of Joanne (Alan) Frey, Loren Gordon and William (Mary Anne Okey) Gordon. Devoted grandfather of Rachel (Jesse) Manning, Lisa (Sam) Rapoport and Matthew Gordon. Great-grandfather of Jonah and Max. Cherished son of the late Rose and Nathan Gordon. Dear brother of Albert and the late Morris and Isidor Gordon and Beverly Greenberg.
Family graveside services will be held Aug. 19 at the Mayfield Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to NA'AMAT or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
For a live stream of the service, refer to bkbmc.com.