Gordon Connie

Connie M. Gordon (nee Weinberg) beloved wife of the late Lou Federman and Earl Gordon. Loving mother of Cathy (Stephen) Weinroth, Terri (Thomas) Mester and Joanne (Howard Sobel) Federman. Devoted grandmother of Melissa (Vicente Caride) Marks, Andrew Marks, Jonathan (Rachel) Mester, Nicholas (Elyce) Mester, Sarah (David Edmiston) Sobel and Hannah (Dan Wood) Sobel. Great-grandmother of nine. Private family graveside services will be held June 24 at the Lake View Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Institute of Art. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning June 25 by going to YouTube (under search enter: Connie Gordon Funeral Service). Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
CJN Most Popular
-
Cleveland police officer investigated for antisemitic social media posts
-
Rabbi Weiss indicted; synagogue investigation finds no evidence of crimes with congregants
-
Beachwood retains outside law firm for 'sensitive personnel matter'
-
Kohl, Pollock spearhead Clinic’s $2B fundraising goal
-
Alan Charnas resigns from Orange council