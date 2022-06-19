Eileen Gordon (nee Israel), age 94, of Beachwood, passed away on June 16, 2022. Eileen was born May 7, 1928.
Beloved and adored wife of Eugene; devoted mother of Stephanie Gordon (Steven Daly) of New Hampshire, Keith (Cheri) Gordon and Marc (Diane) Gordon of California; cherished grandmother of Racheal (Kevin) Hobbs, Jeremy Daly, Jackie Evan and Emma Gordon; dear sister of Muriel Ente (deceased).
Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. The family will receive visitors following services on June 21 only at the residence, 27070 Cedar Road, #131, in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to NA'AMAT USA (naamat.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Gordon family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.