Ida Gordon, 96, born in Springfield, and passed away on May 29, 2022, in Beachwood.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Gordon; parents, Selig and Molly Wolpert. Survived by her daughter, Joann Berger; son, Scott (Terri) Gordon; grandchildren, Davi, Matt and Lee.
Ida devoted her life to family and her religion.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. May 31 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way, Columbus. For a link to the Zoom, email zoom1@epsteinmemorial.com. Shiva will be observed immediately following at Congregation Beth Tikvah, 6121 Olentangy River Road in Worthington. Minyan will be held in the evening at 6:30 p.m. at Beth Tikvah. Shiva in Cleveland will be observed from 6 to 8 p.m. June 1 and June 2 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, 26811 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood, with minyan at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ida's memory may be made to National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (nhpco.org) or a charity of donor's choice.
