Linda Berger Gordon, devoted and loving mother of Erin (Dan) Pellerite and Adam Gordon; cherished grandmother of Taylor and Gavin Pellerite; adored niece of Faye Glazer; dearest sister of Diane Rogers and Marc Berger.
Services will be held Monday Dec. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Rd. Cleveland Hts. Interment at Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue Section). Family requests no visitation.
Contributions are suggested to JFSA, jfsa-cleveland.org.
To view service livestream, go to BKBMC.com, click Obituaries at top of page then click on Linda B. Gordon Obit., go down to livestream and click on that.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.