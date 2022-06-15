Robert Zane David Gordon, Ph.D., M.D., died June 6, 2022, in Chicago, and is survived by his brother, Jerry (Darla) Gordon; sons, Danny (former wife, Alexandra Dumas) and Seth (Jennifer); grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob, Samuel and Gideon; many nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Ann Gordon (Joan Heller). Dr. Gordon was predeceased by his older sister, Barbara Brenner (and brother-in-law, James Brenner) and his brother, Larry Gordon (and sister-in-law, Evelyn Gordon).
Dr. Gordon, the son of Abraham and Sadie Gordon, was born in Cleveland in 1938. As a young boy, he showed a keen interest in science and mathematics. Starting at the age of 11, he took college chemistry and other courses at Western Reserve University (now CWRU), and at the age of 15 was admitted as a Ford Foundation Early Admissions Scholar to Oberlin College. He transferred to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in his junior year and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics at age 19. After M.I.T., he pursued graduate studies at Brandeis University, where he obtained a Master of Science and Ph.D., both in theoretical physics.
After serving as a visiting scientist at the M.I.T. Department of Physics, he became the acting head of the theoretical physics section at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (now known as the Fermilab) outside of Chicago. While working as a nuclear physicist, he published numerous papers and was invited to speak on his research in the field of theoretical particle physics. In his late thirties, however, he turned his attention to medicine, enrolling in the Harvard-M.I.T. joint program in health sciences and technology, where he studied human anatomy, pathology and biochemistry, preparing himself for the next stage of his life as a medical student and then pediatric cardiologist. Dr. Gordon earned his medical degree at the University of Connecticut and practiced medicine in Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia.
As a physician, Dr. Gordon was particularly interested in applying the scientific principles he had learned as a physicist to understand and solve complex problems related to the mechanics and rhythms of the human heart. Subjects like string theory and chaos theory fascinated him. Toward the end of his medical career, Dr. Gordon served as a medical researcher in the Division of Cardiology at Northwestern University’s Department of Medicine where he and his colleagues used electrogram morphology recurrence (EMR) analysis as a mapping technique in their search for “order” in atrial fibrillation (AF).
Dr. Gordon was a kind and compassionate person who was deeply concerned with his patients’ well-being. He was brilliant but humble, exuding gentle warmth and a genuinely caring nature. Dr. Gordon was a tireless advocate for the young children who were his patients, many of whom were newborns with serious heart issues that required his expert care. He was greatly admired by the people with whom he worked, treating everyone with respect and dignity.
Dr. Gordon was an avid reader who treasured his collection of books and always maintained the sense of wonder about the world that he had as a child. His vast interests extended to painting and drawing. He also had an endearing sense of humor. Beloved as a son, brother, father and uncle, Dr. Gordon was very devoted to his family. His former wife, Ann, remained his close friend for the rest of his life. He will also be missed by his good friend, Elizabeth Henning Nicolai.
Dr. Gordon will be missed by his family, friends and the many people whose lives he has touched during his extraordinary career as a theoretical physicist, pediatric cardiologist and medical researcher.