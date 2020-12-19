Terri Lester Gordon of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Beachwood, passed away Dec. 17, 2020. She was 73 years old and the beloved wife of Terry Jay Gordon for nearly 51 years. Terri was the devoted mother of Betsy (Steve) Adelstein, Amy Gordon and Lesley Gordon (Mark) Rosario; cherished grandmother of Mira, Lyla, Ryan and Shae Adelstein and Kylie Rosario. She was the loving sister of Cheryl Lester Siegel and Gary (Shelly) Lester; adored aunt of seven and great-aunt of 10.
Terri graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1965 and attended The Ohio State University, graduating with a degree in elementary education. She taught in the Bedford City Schools for two years before starting her family and later, worked as a retail merchandiser both in Cleveland and Florida.
Terri was a fun loving, people person who cherished her relationships with family and friends. She enjoyed cruises with her husband, children and grandchildren, dining out, going to Broadway shows and movies, bowling, playing bocce ball, mahjong, working puzzles on her iPad and having fun with friends.
Hers was a model of a life well lived and loved. May she rest in peace.
Terri’s funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 on Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, visit bit.ly/34uMhcv. To call in, find your local number at bit.ly/38fiGoE. The meeting I.D. is 864 8449 4280, and password is 879212.
In Terri’s memory, contributions can be made to local food pantries; Milestones Autism Resources, 4853 Galaxy Parkway, Suite A, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128; or the charity of your choice.