Elaine Goss (nee Goldberg), beloved wife of the late Richard, passed away Nov. 19, 2022.
Loving mother of Lisa Goss (Frank Ballish) and Daniel Goss (James Gurney). Devoted sister of the late Morton Goldberg and sister-in-law of Harriet Goldberg. Dear aunt of Howard and David Goldberg. A lover of family, friends, cats and mahjong.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends until 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at the residence of Lisa Goss and Frank Ballish, 3622 Raymont in University Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or the Cleveland Animal Protective League.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.