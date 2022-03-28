Matthew A. Goss, age 78, of Beachwood, passed away on March 25, 2022.
Matthew, born in Cleveland, was the son of Ben and Bessie (nee Silberman) Goss and dear brother of Larry Goss, all of whom predeceased him. Matt was the beloved husband of Pamela (nee Weiss); devoted father of Beth Goss (Greg Michelson) and Geoffrey (Kristin) Goss and papa to Benjamin and Louisa Michelson, and Koren and Truman Goss. He is also remembered as a good and loyal friend to many people.
Matt lived his early years in the Chesterfield School neighborhood and enjoyed reminiscing with others from the “old” neighborhood. He was not only proud to be an alumnus of Cleveland Heights High School, but also to have his children graduate from there. He was involved in many of his children’s activities at the school, including serving as president of the Heights Choir Parents Organization.
In 1986, Matt was honored as University Heights Citizen of the Year, after dedicating over ten years of service as chairman of the University Heights Memorial Day Parade. Matt’s community involvement continued as a Little League coach, a leader for Junior Achievement groups and as a volunteer at Montefiore. Matt was also an avid traveler, having visited countries throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North and South America. Many of those trips were with family and friends, adding to a lifetime of memories.
Working in the automotive industry for over forty years, Matt’s great sense of humor and excellent visual memory resulted in him being a well-respected and trusted consultant. Even after his retirement he was frequently consulted regarding the purchase and repair of vehicles.
Above all, Matt cherished being home, spending time with his family. Over the 56 years he and Pam were married, he was present, loving and encouraging. He always considered Pam’s family as his own, devoting many hours helping his mother and father-in-law, Joe and Shirley Weiss (of blessed memory). He was ever so proud of his children and grandchildren, always ready to boast of their achievements. They, in turn, were devoted to their dad and papa, loving to surprise him, to bask in his great smile and to celebrate with him.
Matt will always be remembered for his great smile, which radiated warmth and compassion and as a humble, kind man who loved his family and taught them what it means to be a mensch.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Matt’s memory be made to InMotion (beinmotion.org), 23905 Mercantile Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice of Menorah Park, 1 David Myers Pkwy., Beachwood, OH, 44122
Funeral services will be held at noon March 31 at Berkowtiz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service at noon March 31, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1648494241175171. Burial will be at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends immediately following internment until 7 p.m. March 31 at the Mack Residence 23670 Duffield Road in Shaker Heights.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.