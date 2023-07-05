Ronald Mark Gottfried passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023 at the age of 96.
Ron leaves behind the love of his life, Sally F. Gottfried, to whom he would have been married to for 69 years as of July 8, and three children, Susan (Tom) Christian of Dallas, Texas, Karen (Andrew) Porth of Sun Valley, Idaho, and Mark (Linda) of Cleveland. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Katherine Carriker, Elizabeth Porth, Meredith Porth, Maxwell Gottfried and Madeline Gottfried and one great-grandchild, Stanley Iwanski. Dear brother of the late Evelyn Tracy, Larry and Carl Gottfried
Ron graduated from Culver Military Academy, where he received the coveted “ All around best athlete” award his senior year. The summer before his senior year Ron attended an open tryout for the then Cleveland Indians and was offered a contract to pitch for the AAA team in Lynn, Mass. His father wanted him to finish college so he returned to Culver and enlisted in the Navy before his graduation. Ron served in Chicago before the war ended in 1945, and then attended The Ohio State University.
At Ohio State, Ron and a fraternity brother started an apparel business manufacturing and selling college letter jackets for children. The business, Joe College Jr, became so successful that by the time of his graduation, his merchandise was selling in major department stores, college book stores and specialty shops, grossing almost 2 million in his senior year. When he graduated, Ron still had dreams of playing professional baseball but his father, who had been diagnosed with cancer, asked him to take over his women’s apparel business, The Gottfried Company. Ron sacrificed his personal dream for the benefit of his family, and successfully ran this business until he sold his interest to try something new, selling commercial real-estate. This began a period when Ron learned new skills and managed and ran several successful businesses, including his last position selling reverse mortgages.
Ron was an exceptional athlete and loved all sports, especially baseball, snow-skiing and golf. He did not just love sports, but was a student of the game. He was a natural pitcher but understood how to pitch and make batters uncomfortable.
Later in life, he wrote letters over a period of three years to Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians, offering to help the Indians pitching staff. He was a graceful skier, always in control, a theme that would be evident in all aspects of his life. But it was golf, perhaps more than any other sport, that captured the perfect mix of his athletic skill and ability to think. He was not only a terrific golfer, but an excellent teacher as well. Ron shared his love of sports with his children, and so many of his fondest memories involved watching and playing sports with his family, and skiing and playing golf with his friends. The majority of these people became friends for life.
Ron had an innate curiosity for almost all things, and loved to learn how things worked. He loved crossword puzzles and had started one the day he fell ill. He loved the outdoors and spent countless hours in his backyard tending to his rock-garden. He loved nature and especially birds. In his last years, he loved to sit in the garden and watch birds fly to the bird-feeders, explaining to friends the type of birds they were watching and their particular habits.
Ron was quiet, reserved and although he never sought the spotlight, was engaging and always welcoming. Though he was a man of few words, it was not because he had nothing to say, but rather he was willing to listen, and had the unique ability to say what was on his mind succinctly and clearly. Regardless of his personal struggles, and he had his share, Ron always had a smile on his face and a welcoming demeanor. He treated everyone in his life, whether a close personal friend or an acquittance he just met, the same, with respect and consideration. He did not see the glass as half-full or half-empty, but rather overflowing, and he shared that perspective with all who knew him. Even when his health declined and his lifestyle changed, Ron never complained or felt sorry for himself. He continued to find something to be grateful for and look forward to, and ended his life with the same dignity and integrity that were the hallmarks of who he was.
Rest in peace Ron, you deserve it.
There will be a private burial for family and close friends and a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Maltz Hospice House or any Hospice Organization of your choice.
