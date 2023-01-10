Sally S. Gottfried died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Jan. 6, 2023, in Andover, Mass. Her kind demeanor and loving heart were ever-present for her 88 years of life.
Sally was born in 1934 in Shaker Heights, to Arthur C. and Olive Schaffer (nee Podwell), the youngest of three with two older brothers, Artie and Jim. She attended Shaker Heights High School and University of Miami in Florida. In 1953, she married her husband, Larry R. Gottfried, also of Shaker Heights, to whom she was married for 51 years until his death in 2004. Sally and Larry lived in Shaker until 1960 when they moved to Harrison, N.Y., where they continued to raise their four children, Leslie, Ellen, Donald and Gloria.
While in Harrison, Sally became an avid volunteer helping out in the public schools, at her local synagogue, the Jewish Community Center of Harrison, and most notably with the local Girl Scout council. She was a long-time Girl Scout leader in Harrison, taking girls from Brownies through senior troops. For years, she also volunteered to be the local Girl Scout “cookie chairwoman,” when her garage and living room were filled from floor to ceiling with cases of Girl Scout cookies waiting to be picked up by the other troops. Through Girl Scouting, Sally made many good friends and, more importantly, empowered many girls and young women, many of whom maintained a relationship with her into their adult lives.
Sally and Larry moved to Shelburne, Vt., in 1984, then moved back to Shaker Heights in the late 90’s to be closer to family and friends. Sally remained active in Girl Scouts in both areas helping with cookie sales and training other Girl Scout leaders. Additionally, she worked for dental practices in all of the places she lived as the “friendly face” behind the reception desk. She loved meeting new people and making them feel comfortable, at work, at home or wherever she was.
Sally was a wonderful cook and baker and adored entertaining and welcoming people into her home, including all of her children’s friends. In the mid-1980’s, Sally entered and won the annual Apple Pie contest for the state of Vermont run by The New England Culinary Institute. She went on to the New England championship and although she did not win there, Sally would continue to bake for friends and family for many years to come. Sally was a beautiful ballroom and jitterbug dancer, played the piano and sang show tunes with gusto! Many evenings were spent in the family living room singing and dancing around the piano. She brought down the house when she portrayed Mrs. Malloy in “Hello Dolly” put on by her temple in 1975.
Sally is survived by her children: Leslie (Gary Russell), Ellen, Donald (Cindy Ellsworth) and Gloria (Michael Morison). She is also survived by five grandchildren: Nathan Russell, Ella Gottfried, and Sydney, Olivia and Maggie Morison. Additionally, Sally held a special place in her heart for several nieces and nephews who all adored “Aunt Sally” immensely.
There will be a short service at 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel before the private burial. Donations in Sally’s memory would be appreciated to The Girl Scouts of the USA (girlscouts.org).
For additional information, contact Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/cleveland-heights-oh/berkowitz-kumin-bookatz/4246.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.