Carolyn B. Gottlieb (nee Brown), beloved wife of the late Sanford, passed away Dec. 31, 2022.
Loving mother of Marc (Kim) Gottlieb, Herb Gottlieb and Pamela (James) Leikin. Devoted grandmother of Lori (David) Walker, Gretchen (Eric) Melman, Samantha Gottlieb, Chad (Leslie) Leikin, Brett (Hanna) Leikin and Sydney Leikin. Great-grandmother of Jack, Emma, Harrison, Sasha, Simone and Leo. Dear sister of the late Vivian Liff and Albert Brown.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends until 9 p.m. Jan. 2 and from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 at the residence of Pamela and James Leikin, 26721 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Park Synagogue, JFX or Aish Hatorah.
Friends who are unable to attend may view the service beginning Jan. 3 by going to YouTube and searching Carolyn Gottlieb Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.