Elaine A. Gottlieb, beloved sister of Martin Gottlieb. Cherished daughter of the late Sophie and Carl Gottlieb. A dear friend to many and a compassionate person to all animals.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it Aug. 29 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Elaine Gottlieb, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to Tikvat Yisrael Synagogue, 9319 Mayfield Road, Chesterland, OH 44026, or the Cuyahoga County Kennel, 9500 Sweet Valley, Valley View, OH 44125.