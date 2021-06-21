Howard N. Gottlieb, beloved father of Tammy (Matthew) Friedman, Nathan (Shilo) Gottlieb and Julie (Robert) Cohn. Devoted grandfather of Sydney, Drew and Alex Friedman, Lilly, Max Killian, Sebastian and Callan Gottlieb, and Chase and Reed Cohn. Former husband and a dear friend of Rochelle Gottlieb. Dear brother of Richard (Deb Pisowicz) Gottlieb.
Services will be held noon June 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services until 7 p.m. June 21 at the Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange. From 6 to 9 p.m. June 22, the family will receive friends at the residence of Julie and Robert Cohn, 32900 Aspen Glen Drive in Solon.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it June 21 at bkbmc.com, go to obituaries, scroll down to the obituary for Howard Gottlieb, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Park Synagogue.