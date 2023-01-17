It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved Milford E. Gottlob on Jan. 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz., surrounded by his family.
He was a loving and caring husband to Lynn (nee Basman) Gottlob; loving father to Louise (Gottlob) Cullen and husband, Patrick, Stephanie Gottlob and partner, John Hulme, and Adam Gottlob and wife, Tricia (Smith) Gottlob. He was a loving grandfather of Jessica and Jack Cullen. A loving cousin to Marlene (nee Marshall) Roskoph and husband, Donald, and the late Jimmy Eger. A loving uncle to Jennifer (nee Primack) Mooney and husband, Don Mooney, Leigh (nee Primack) Levy, Rebecca (nee Cottle) Makene, Paul Cottle, Sarah Durett. A loving brother-in-law to Judith (nee Basman) Van Ginkel and husband, David Van Ginkel and Robin (nee Basman) Durrett and late husband, Charlie Durrett. A loving cousin to Dr. Jay Roskoph and his wife, Kim, and a loving cousin to Lori and her husband, Phillip Lanza.
Milford Gottlob was born Dec. 23, 1937, in Cleveland living with his mother the late Fay (nee Eger) Gottlob and his father, the late Louis Gottlob. He lived on Fairport Avenue in Glenville and graduated from Glenville High School as the salutatorian.
He attended Case Western Reserve University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and was a member of ZBT Fraternity. He went on to medical school at The Ohio State University and completed his internship in medicine at Mt. Sinai Hospital. His medical training was interrupted by a one year tour in Vietnam during the war. Here he served as a captain; a general medical officer tending to the wounded close to the front lines.
He returned and completed his medical training and completed his dermatology residency at the Cleveland Clinic. He practiced dermatology for 47 years in the greater Cleveland metropolitan area as well as in Chardon, connected with the Geauga Community Hospital. He was a caring and compassionate doctor. He had expressed how he truly enjoyed caring for his patients and was beloved by them as well.
He enjoyed traveling the world and had visited numerous countries across 6 continents. He was an avid reader, loved a good mystery “with a twist”.
Private graveside services were held, family requests no visitation.
He is remembered as a sweet man with a big heart and a funny sense of humor. He will be truly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road, Chagrin Falls, OH, 44022.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.