Rose Ann Gottlober (nee Firestone), beloved wife of the late Louis H. Gottlober. Loving mother of Jay Gottlober, Alix Gottlober and Lenna (Mark) Pauley. Devoted grandmother of Larry (Kristen) Artzner, Russell (Marissa Campbell) Sprague, Timothy (Olivia Just) Sprague. Great-grandmother of MacKenzie, Jackson, Marcus, Ella and Theodore. Dear daughter of Morris and Sophie Firestone. Sister of the late Melvin L. (Marilyn) Firestone.
Private graveside services will be held Dec. 4 at the Western Reserve Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association’s Ascentia Program or to Multiple Breed Rescue.