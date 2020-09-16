Clarence “Clicky” Gould, 91, of Scottsdale, Ariz., died Sept. 11, 2020.
Clicky was born on June 7, 1929, in Cleveland. He was a founding partner of G&S Metal Products. When he moved to Phoenix from Cleveland in 1978, he was owner and operator of Professional Sky Climbers. Clicky was on the board of the Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Men’s League and was vice president of the jewish community center in 1990.
Clicky was predeceased by his first wife Frances Jaskulek Gould. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Adeline. Clicky was the father of Ronna (Ed)
Bernstein, Paul (Martha) Gould, and Sharon (Mark) Afforde; step-father of Peggy Rose, Robin Roskoph, the late Jay Roskoph. He was the grandfather of Jared Bernstein, Aaron (Jess) Bernstein, Adam (Emely) Roskoph, Brad (Lauren) Roskoph and Alison Roskoph (fiancé, Chris Hilbert) and great-grandfather of six.
Graveside services were held in Phoenix for family only, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation.
Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park, No. 300, Beachwood, OH 44122.