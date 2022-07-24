Lawrence Gould, born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 7, 1926, passed away July 24, 2022.
Larry was born to Simon and Etta Goldstein, and was predeceased by his beloved brother, Albert Goldstein, and sister, Helen Agranoff; his loving wife, Charlotte (nee Zychick); son, Brian; and daughter, Lisa. Larry is survived by his son, Marc; daughter, Tammy (Alan Silverman), and his granddaughter, Jessica Paine, who he loved dearly; and step-grandchildren, Abby (Jamie) Stadlin, Marcus (Esther) and Sarah (David), and great-grandchildren, Mollie, Arthur, Charles, Nathan and Sidney, all of whom brought him great joy.
Since having a stroke four years ago, Larry was blessed to have devoted caregivers Abe and Bobby, whom he loved like sons.
Larry was a New York Life agent for almost 70 years. Up until the end, he was advising families on how to provide for their loved ones. He was a fervent advocate for Israel. Larry will be missed by many.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. July 25 at Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, 23749 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst and interment at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Shiva immediately following will be held until 8 p.m. July 25 at Larry’s home, 4 Louis Drive in Pepper Pike. Shiva will continue from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 26 at the home of Tammy Gould and Alan Silverman, 3249 Kersdale Road in Pepper Pike.
No flowers. Friends may make contributions in memory of Larry to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 27500 Science Park Drive, Beachwood, OH 44124, or Oheb Zedek Ceadr Sinai Synagogue.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Gould family.
