Gould, Robert

Robert “Bob” Gould, age 92, passed away July 26, 2023. Cherished husband of Jeanette for 6 years; father of Glenn Gould and Bonnie Patti (the late Derek); and grandfather of Chelsie (Dan) Baon, Tyler Gould (Elanna) and Kyle Gould.
Bob grew up in Squirrel Hill, Pa. and attended Alderdyce High School. He earned his degree from the University of Pittsburgh where he belonged to the Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. After college, he served his country in the United States Air Force working in the weather service.
Bob started his career at Kauffman’s department store in downtown Pittsburgh and eventually became the long-time owner of The Clothing Horse on Cedar Road on Cleveland’s east side. He worked the last 10 years of his career in the men’s suit department at Dillard’s. He loved to make buying a suit a fun experience.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Bob’s honor.
Arrangements under the direction of Vodrazka Funeral Home.