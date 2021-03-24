Richard A. Goulder, 86, passed away March 22, 2021, due to heart failure.
Richard leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Dena (nee Schwartz). Loving father of Mike (Jean) Goulder and Debbie (Frank) DiCillo. Devoted grandfather of Alexa DiCillo, David, Sam, Rachel, Hannah and Sarah Goulder. Dear brother of the late Mryl and loving uncle of Stuart Schwarz and Roger Abady.
Born in Cleveland, to Martin and Eleanor Goulder, Richard grew up in Shaker Heights and graduated from Miami University, where he was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. After serving in the National Guard, he attended Western Reserve School of Law (now Case Western Reserve University School of Law), becoming a practicing attorney, a profession he enjoyed for the rest of his life. Richard initially worked in the civil division of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office before moving into private practice. He continued practicing law until fall 2020 when his illness forced him to retire.
Richard will always be remembered by friends and family for his intelligence, caring manner, dry wit and robust command of the English language. He will be sorely missed. Those looking to honor his memory are encouraged to consider donations to the American Heart Association and the Torah Reader Award Fund at Park Synagogue.